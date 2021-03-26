Maximos the Confessor: “The contemplative intellect”

.

“The contemplative intellect, through fortitude and self-restraint, subjugates the incensive power and desire for ever to the lordship of the intelligence, so that they serve the virtues. It does not give them their complete freedom until the law of nature is totally swallowed up by the law of the spirit, in the same way as the death of the unhappy flesh is swallowed up by infinite life (cf. II Cor. 5:4), and until the entire image of the unoriginate kingdom is clearly revealed, mimetically manifesting in itself the entire form of the archetype. When the contemplative intellect enters this state it gives the incensive power and desire their freedom, transmuting desire into the unsullied pleasure and pure enravishment of an intense love for God and the incensive power into spiritual fervour, an ever-active fiery plan, a self-possessed frenzy.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.