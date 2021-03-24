Skip to content

Gregory Palamas: “follow the saving Guide”

24 March 2021
tags: , , , , ,

.

“If… God highly exalted Christ because He humbled Himself, suffered dishonour, was tempted and endured a shameful cross and death for our sake, how will He save, glorify and raise us up if we neither choose humility, nor show love to our fellows, nor gain our souls by enduring temptation (cf. Lk. 21:19), nor follow the saving Guide through the ‘strait gate’ and along the ‘narrow way’ leading to eternal life (Mt. 7:14)? To this end we were called, says Peter, the chief Apostle, ‘ Because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example that we should follow His steps’ (I Pet. 2:21).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: