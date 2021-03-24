Gregory Palamas: “follow the saving Guide”

.

“If… God highly exalted Christ because He humbled Himself, suffered dishonour, was tempted and endured a shameful cross and death for our sake, how will He save, glorify and raise us up if we neither choose humility, nor show love to our fellows, nor gain our souls by enduring temptation (cf. Lk. 21:19), nor follow the saving Guide through the ‘strait gate’ and along the ‘narrow way’ leading to eternal life (Mt. 7:14)? To this end we were called, says Peter, the chief Apostle, ‘ Because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example that we should follow His steps’ (I Pet. 2:21).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

