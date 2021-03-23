John Cassian: “the kindly dispensations of God”

“… there is clearly expressed for us? what it is we must attribute either to free will or to the decision and daily assistance of the Lord. We are characterized by whether we respond zealously or lackadaisically to the kindly dispensations of God. This perspective is plainly expressed in the healing of the two blind men. Jesus was passing by, a fact made possible by God’s provident grace. And the achievement of their own faith and belief was to cry out ‘Lord, son of David, have mercy on us’ (Mt. 20:31). The restored sight of their eyes is the gift of divine mercy.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

