“It is high time … Anthony Fauci, be fired”

23 March 2021
“Since 1984, Dr. Anthony Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.  During that period, his salary has steadily increased.  The latest federal government payroll study indicated that Fauci earned $417,608 in 2019.  His salary exceeded that not only of the president of the United States, but also of every other person in our federal government with over 4 million employees.

Clearly, he is not only overrated, but also overpaid. It is high time the highest paid federal government employee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, be fired.”

Jeff Crouere, in American Thinker

Read the whole article here.

