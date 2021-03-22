“physical sexuality misdirected is an icon of hell”

“Physical sexuality is a physical symbol, a physical manifestation of union. In Christian marriage, our physical union with our spouse is to be an icon of our spiritual union with God in Christ. In this union, we see how our love for God and our love for our closest neighbour is one love. But physical sexuality misdirected is an icon of hell! In it, the image, the physical manifestation symbolizes our disintegration. Not only our distance from Christ, as we seek union outside and apart from him, but also our disintegration as persons, as we practise a union with what will never give us true freedom. A union which will never allow us to become truly ourselves, but which will tie us with the demonic.”

Andrew, Finding the Freedom to Live

