Makarios of Egypt: “but regarding himself as a debtor in everything”

21 March 2021
“‘He among you who wants to be first and pre-eminent, let him be the last of all and the servant and slave of all’ (cf. Mk. 9:35), not inviting any glory, honor or praise from the brethren for his service and conduct. He serves the brethren with complete goodwill, with love and simplicity, not with outward show and with an eye to gaining popularity, but regarding himself as a debtor in everything.”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia

