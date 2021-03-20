John Climacus: “Everything is possible for the believer”

“Everything is possible for the believer. I have watched impure souls mad for physical love but turning what they know of such love into a reason for penance and transferring that same capacity for love to the Lord. I have watched them master fear so as to drive themselves unsparingly toward the love of God. That is why, when talking of that chaste harlot, the Lord does not say, ‘because she feared,’ but rather, ‘because she loved much’ she was able to drive out love with love (Lk. 7:47).”

St. John Climacus, The Ladder of Divine Ascent

