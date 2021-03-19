Dionysius: “Jesus Himself who gladdens them”

.

“…the King Himself will come and ‘have them sit at table and will serve them’ (Lk. 12:37). What this indicates is a certain common and harmonious sharing by the saints in the good things of God, an ‘assembly of the first-born who are enrolled in heaven and the spirits of the just men made perfect’ (Heb. 12:23) and filled up by everything good. We must think of the leading to the table as the rest from numerous labors, as a life without toil, as commerce with God in light and in the land of the living, as a fullness of sacred joy, as the unstinted supply of everything blessed and good by means of which one is replete with happiness. It is Jesus Himself who gladdens them and leads them to table, who serves them, who grants them everlasting rest, who bestows and pours out on them fullness in beauty.”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite

.

.

.

.

.

.

.