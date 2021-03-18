Cyril of Alexandria: “That we are transformed spiritually”

“Our God Himself knows the way of His own works, and what He has fashioned is not to be curiously inquired into. It belongs to someone like ourselves to honor what transcends the human mind with an unquestioning faith. You should also know that the prophet Jeremiah was sent to the house of the potter to watch him at work. When the pot turned out badly and the potter refashioned the clay into a new vessel, God said to him: ‘Can I not do with you as this potter has done, O house of Israel? Behold, like the clay in the potter’s hand, so are you in My hand’ (Jer. 18:6). That we are transformed spiritually and brought to a holy and utterly good life is explained by Paul when he says: ‘And we all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being changed into His likeness from one degree of glory to another; for this comes from the Lord Who is the Spirit’ (II Cor. 3:18). Through Him we are also reborn, for we no longer contain a corruptible seed but that which is sown by the word of the living God Who endures forever.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

