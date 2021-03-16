John of Kronstadt: “Our life is incomplex”

“Our life is incomplex: because our life is Jesus Christ, the Son of God, the most incomplex eternal Being, having no beginning. ‘God has given to us eternal life, and this life is in His Son’ (I Jn. 5:11). Why, then, do we seek life in men, in enjoyments, in money, in honors, in dress, etc.? There is no life for the heart in these things, but only affliction, confinement, and spiritual death. Why do we forsake the Fountain of living waters ? the Lord, and hew out ‘cisterns, broken cisterns that can hold no water’ (Jer. 2:13)? Why do we toss about and trouble about trifles? Why are we so greedy after enjoyments, money, honors, dress and various other things? All these are dead, perishable, transitory.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

