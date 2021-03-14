Observing Lent

“Now after John was arrested, Jesus came to Galilee, proclaiming the good news of God, and saying, ‘The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God has come near; repent, and believe in the good news.’” (The Gospel according to Mark, chapter 1, verses 14 and 15)

One of the earliest realizations of those encountering Jesus’ public ministry was that one who is aware of the nearness of God will be drawn to a change in his or her life. One who believes the Good News cannot help but want to be more fully in accord with God’s will. Each one of us has multiple ways in which we need to reorder our priorities and how we live our lives. The season of Lent that we are in right now is a good time to personally reflect on the ways in which we could be more like Christ so that we can rejoice and share in his resurrection.

Think of some of the ways in which you could engage in this reordering of how you live your life. How often do you pray? How generous are you with what God has blessed you with? How do you treat people who are very different from you? How do you treat people who can do nothing for you? What is your response to those who are poor and suffering? What is your basic attitude towards life, especially when things go wrong? Does your response tend to be one of anger, gossip, aggression, or some other kinds of excesses or unhealthy behaviors? What are those areas that you wish you could improve, or just know that you should correct? Answering questions like these, then admitting that the way you have done things before is wrong, and determining to live differently from here on out, is what repentance is all about.

In the words of the prophet Ezekiel (chapter 18, verses 21-23): “But if the wicked turn away from all their sins that they have committed and keep all my statutes and do what is lawful and right, they shall surely live; they shall not die. None of the transgressions that they have committed shall be remembered against them; for the righteousness that they have done they shall live. Have I any pleasure in the death of the wicked, says the Lord God, and not rather that they should turn from their ways and live?” Ezekiel is saying that God does not ever rejoice in the downfall of the wicked, but rather He rejoices at the return of the repentant sinner.

We Christians are called to live as persons who have “put on the mind of Christ Jesus.” Jesus forgave his enemies. God most certainly rejoices when we turn back to Him. Let us call to mind our failings and ask His forgiveness and strength to change our hearts and our ways.

For failing to pray as often or as sincerely as I might …

For the times when I did not share myself or my abilities with others in need …

For neglecting those who are suffering in some way …

For my impatience and intolerance of the views of those with whom I disagree …

For doubting God and wanting things my way rather than His …

For giving in to temptations and weaknesses …

Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner.

