John of Kronstadt: “acquire such steadfastness of heart”

“He that believes in Christ as he should do does not allow himself to doubt even for a moment in the truth of that which the Lord has said in His holy Gospel, in that which is taught by His pure bride, the Church. It is necessary to acquire such steadfastness of heart in faith that it should not in the least, not for one single moment, be shaken of our free-will, by duplicity, by an inclination towards the opposite side, in order that a Christian should not be like a ‘wave of the sea, driven with the wind and tossed’ (Jms. 1:6). Our faith in Christ is ‘yea, and in Him Amen, unto the glory of God by us’ (II Cor. 1:19-20).”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

