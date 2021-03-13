Skip to content

John of Kronstadt: “acquire such steadfastness of heart”

13 March 2021
tags: , , ,

.

“He that believes in Christ as he should do does not allow himself to doubt even for a moment in the truth of that which the Lord has said in His holy Gospel, in that which is taught by His pure bride, the Church. It is necessary to acquire such steadfastness of heart in faith that it should not in the least, not for one single moment, be shaken of our free-will, by duplicity, by an inclination towards the opposite side, in order that a Christian should not be like a ‘wave of the sea, driven with the wind and tossed’ (Jms. 1:6). Our faith in Christ is ‘yea, and in Him Amen, unto the glory of God by us’ (II Cor. 1:19-20).”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: