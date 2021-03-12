Skip to content

The dangers of a purely materialist cosmology.

12 March 2021
“In the case of real mystery, the ‘thing’ and the mystery are one and the same. It is not an extraneous property. Mystery is not imagination, but objective reality. It is not the absence of knowledge nor an unanswered question. Mystery is participation in the transcendent— inexhaustible, immeasurable, infinite, wonderful, loving, and yes, awesome too. This mystery does not dissipate in the knowing of it—but only grows deeper. All other mysteries are something less than this—guideposts, pointers, insights.

“There is a reason why no elder, saint, or anyone who had an experiential encounter with the Spirit of God, ever had to utter the devastating commentary on modernity: “Is that all there is?””

Daniel Buxhoeveden

More here.

