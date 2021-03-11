John of Karpathos: “If you allow yourself to forget all this”

.

“Do not forget what St. Paul says: ‘I fear lest, after preaching to others, I myself should be cast away’ (I Cor. 9:27); “Let anyone who thinks he stands firm take care lest he fall” (I Cor. 10:12); ‘You, who are spiritual? look to yourself, in case you are also tempted’ (Gal. 6:1). Remember how Solomon, after receiving so much grace, turned aside to wickedness (cf. I Kgs. 11:1-8); remember how St. Peter unexpectedly denied his Lord. If you allow yourself to forget all this, you will grow over-confident”

St. John of Karpathos, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.