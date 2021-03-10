Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “the necessary change of life”

10 March 2021
“No benefit comes from a just man’s prayer if he who asks for it finds more pleasure in sin than in virtue. For Samuel mourned over Saul when he sinned, but he was not able to obtain God’s mercy, for his grief was not supported by the necessary change of life on the part of the sinner. Hence God put an end to the pointless grief of His servant, saying to him, ‘How long will you mourn for Saul, seeing I have rejected him from reigning over Israel?’ (I Sam. 16:1).”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
