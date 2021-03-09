Maximos the Confessor: “the very Logos according to which each was created”

.

“The Logos whose excellence is incomparable, ineffable and inconceivable in Himself is exalted beyond all creation and even beyond the idea of difference and distinction. This same Logos, whose goodness is revealed and multiplied in all the things that have their origin in Him, with the degree of beauty appropriate to each being, recapitulates all things in Himself (cf. Eph. 1:10). Through this Logos there came to be both being and continuing to be, for from Him the things that were made came to be in a certain way and for a certain reason, and by continuing to be and by moving, they participate in God. For all things, in that they came to be from God, participate proportionally in God, whether by intellect, by reason, by sense-perception, by vital motion, or by some habitual fitness… Consequently, each of the intellectual and rational beings, whether angels or human beings, through the very Logos according to which each was created, Who is in God and is ‘with God’ (Jn. 1:1), is ‘called and indeed is’ (cf. I Jn. 3:1) a ‘portion of God’ through the Logos that preexisted in God…”

St. Maximos the Confessor

.

.

.

.

.

.

.