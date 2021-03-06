Skip to content

Metropolitan Onuphriy of Kiev: “We should all be patriots”

6 March 2021
tags: , ,

.

“Nationalism breeds division, while true patriotism is manifested in love of God and others.

“A patriot is one who loves his father and mother. ‘Patre’ means father. We should all be patriots because we should love our father and mother. It’s written in the commandments…If a man honors his father, then he honors others as well…I honor my father, but I also honor your father, because I know that it’s your father, and through him, God gave you life…”

His Beatitude Metropolitan Onuphriy of Kiev

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events, Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: