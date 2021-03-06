Metropolitan Onuphriy of Kiev: “We should all be patriots”

“Nationalism breeds division, while true patriotism is manifested in love of God and others.

“A patriot is one who loves his father and mother. ‘Patre’ means father. We should all be patriots because we should love our father and mother. It’s written in the commandments…If a man honors his father, then he honors others as well…I honor my father, but I also honor your father, because I know that it’s your father, and through him, God gave you life…”

His Beatitude Metropolitan Onuphriy of Kiev

