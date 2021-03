John of Kronstadt: “I myself am nothing”

“Should thoughts of self-praise, of self-satisfaction, occur to you, say: ‘I myself am nothing; all that is good in me is accomplished by the grace of God.’ What hast thou that thou didst not receive?’ (I Cor. 4:7). ‘Without Me ye can do nothing’ (John 15:5).”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

