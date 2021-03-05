Skip to content

Kierkegaard: “those who felt obliged to refute their doubt with reasons”

5 March 2021
“…many have doubted. And there have been those who felt obliged to refute their doubt with reasons. But these reasons backfire and foster a doubt that gets stronger and stronger. Why? Because demonstrating the truth of Christianity does not lie in reasons but in imitation: what resembles the truth… Without a life of imitation, of following Christ, it is impossible to gain mastery over doubts. We cannot stop doubt with reasons. Those who try have not learned that it is wasted effort. They do not understand that imitation is the only force that… can break up the mob of doubts and… compel them to go home and hold their tongues.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
