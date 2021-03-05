Cyril of Alexandria: “one who would abrogate the curse”

.

“… the law condemned sinners and sometimes imposed the supreme penalty on those who disregarded it and was in no way merciful, how was the appointment of a truly compassionate and merciful high priest not necessary for those on earth – one who would abrogate the curse, check the legal process, and free the sinners with forgiving grace and commands based on gentleness? ‘I,’ says the text, ‘I am He who blots out your transgressions for My own sake, and I will not remember your sins’ (Is. 43:25). For we are justified by faith, not by works of the law, as Scripture says (Gal. 2:16).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

.

.

.

.

.

.

.