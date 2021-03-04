Gregory Palamas: “raising our minds to God”

“…we are stirred up to wage war within us by the law of grace, the teaching of the Gospel, which forbids us to have in our hearts anger, adulterous thoughts or desire provoked by the devil, arms us against such suggestions and rouses us to resist. As the Apostle wrote to the Ephesians, ‘Put on the whole armour of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places’ (Eph. 6:11-12). They find it hard to bear that they have fallen from those high places, and are fanatically provoked against us, who, through raising our minds to God, have ‘our commonwealth in heaven’ (cf. Phil. 3:20).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

