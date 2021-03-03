Athanasius: “evil has not from the beginning been with God or in God”

“…evil has not from the beginning been with God or in God, nor does it have any substantive existence; but that men, in default of the vision of good, began to devise and imagine for themselves what was not, after their own pleasure. For it is as if a man, when the sun is shining, and the whole earth illumined by his light, were to shut fast his eyes and imagine darkness where no darkness exists, and then walk wandering as if in darkness, often falling and going down steep places, thinking it was dark and not light, – for, imagining that he sees, he does not see at all; so, too, the soul of man shutting fast her eyes, by which she is able to see God, has imagined evil for herself, and moving therein, knows not that, thinking she is doing something, she is doing nothing. For she is imagining what is not, nor is she abiding in her original nature; but what she is is evidently the product of her own disorder. For she is made to see God, and to be enlightened by Him; but of her own accord in God’s stead she has sought corruptible things and darkness, as the Spirit says somewhere in writing, “God made man upright, but they have sought out many inventions” (Eccles. 7:29). Thus it has been then that men from the first discovered and contrived and imagined evil for themselves.”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria

