The Curse of Eve & The Equality Act

28 February 2021
“The Snake said, “God knows well that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened and you will be like gods.”

Eve desired Equality.

She got it.

It’s been downhill ever since.”

At last count there were 112 “genders”, all of which fit into Biden’s “+”. All of them, save male and female, are inexpressibly stupid.

“Take “axigender”, which is “when a person experiences two genders that sit on opposite ends of an axis; one being agender and the other being any other gender; these genders are experienced one at a time with no overlapping and with very short transition time.”

“Infantile rot. An opinion that will become illegal once the Equality Act passes. If you are a business, or are in one.

“Telling somebody they can’t magically make a new gender, and become it by speaking it, is “discrimination”. And creates inequalities, which we cannot abide.

It is also hurtful to the delusional to inform them of their delusion. Being hurtful is anathema to our effeminate society. What of the hurt inflicted on the based who don’t want to lie? That hurt doesn’t count.

