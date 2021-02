Gregory the Great: “simplicity of conduct”

“… simplicity of conduct is an assurance of great security? Hear what is affirmed by the witness of Scripture, ‘His communing is with the simple’ (Prov. 3:32). For God’s communing is His revealing of secrets to human minds by the illumination of His presence.”

St. Gregory the Great

