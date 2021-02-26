Symeon the New Theologian: “by free choice of the will”

“What is the cause that one is hardened, and another readily moved to compunction? Listen! It springs from the will, in the latter case a good will, in the former an evil one. It springs also from the thoughts, in the former case evil thoughts, in the latter from the opposite; and similarly from actions, in the former case actions contrary to God, in the latter godly ones… it is by free choice of the will that every person either attains compunction and humility, or else becomes hard-hearted and proud.”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses

