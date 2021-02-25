Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “keep the path of virtue undefiled”

25 February 2021
“If we keep the path of virtue undefiled through devout and true knowledge, and do not deviate to either side, we will experience the advent of God revealed to us because of our dispassion. For ‘I will sing a psalm and in a pure path I will understand when Thou wilt come to me’ (cf. Ps. 101:1-2). The psalm stands for virtuous conduct; understanding indicates the spiritual knowledge, gained through virtue, by means of which we perceive God’s advent, when we wait for the Lord vigilant in the virtues.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

