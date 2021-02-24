John Calvin’s theology shares Stephen King’s worldview

John Calvin

.

“Much of our society has inherited the assumptions of John Calvin’s theology, and Stephen King’s novels are the logical result”

[…]

“John Calvin’s theology shares Stephen King’s worldview. The doctrine of Total Depravity is the infection of evil which festers and overwhelms from within. And Calvin’s god is the horror itself, which irresistibly creates millions of men and women in a state of misery from which they stand no chance of escaping. For those who are not “elect”, the slow and hideous march of Death ultimately overtakes each soul, like the sadistic work of a vile spirit emerging from the pages of a Stephen King novel.“

[…]

“The next time you look at a person . . . any person at all . . . test yourself to see whether you truly believe that man is created in the Image of God. Look at your brother, look at your sister, and say, “That’s what God is like.” If you find yourself unable to even whisper those words, then you do not yet believe that all men were created in the Image of God. You do not yet believe the words of Scripture.

“But if you can truly say, “That’s what God is like”, and see the Truth of that statement, then you have begun to view your brother as God views him. You have begun to appreciate your sister as God appreciates her. You have begun to value God’s Image truly, even if you simultaneously recognize that His Image has been covered over with much dust and many cobwebs which need to be gently and lovingly removed.”

Read more here. It’s a well reasoned article.

Stephen King

.

.

.

.

.

.

.