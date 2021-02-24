Skip to content

Athanasius: “seeing how the whole of creation is illumined by him”

24 February 2021
“…if after the Cross all idolatry was overthrown, while every manifestation of demons is driven away by this Sign, and Christ alone is worshiped and the Father known through Him, and, while gainsayers are put to shame, He daily invisibly wins over the souls of these gainsayers, – how, one might fairly ask them, is it still open to us to regard the matter as human, instead of confessing that He Who ascended the Cross is Word of God and Saviour of the World? But these men seem to me quite as bad as one who should traduce the sun when covered by clouds, while yet wondering at his light, seeing how the whole of creation is illumined by him.”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria, Against the Heathen

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
