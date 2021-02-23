Blessed Theophylact: “we must do our part first”

“The apostles preached everywhere, ‘the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following’ (Mk. 16:17). See that we must do our part first, and then follows God’s collaboration with us. When we have acted and made a beginning, then the Lord works with us. The Lord cannot work with us if, by our own inaction, we give Him no way to do so. Consider this as well: after the word comes works, and the word is confirmed by works, just as it was with the apostles then, when the works and the signs which followed confirmed the word. May it be also, O Christ the Word, that our words which we speak concerning virtue are confirmed by our labors and deeds. As ones perfected, may we stand by Your side so that You might work with us in all our deeds and words. For unto You is due the glory of our words and deeds. Amen.”

Blessed Theophylact, The Explanation of The Holy Gospel According to St. Mark

