Maximos the Confessor: “The inclination to sin does not disappear as long as they will it”

“If, as St. John says, ‘he who is born of God does not sin, because his seed dwells in God, and he cannot sin’ (I Jn. 3:9), and yet he who is born of water and Spirit is himself born of God (cf. I Jn. 3:5-6), then how are we who are born of God through baptism still able to sin? The manner of birth from God within us is two-fold: the one bestows the grace of adoption, which is entirely present in potency in those who are born of God; the other introduces, wholly by active exertion, that grace which deliberately reorients the entire free choice of the one being born of God toward the God Who gives birth. The first bears the grace, present in potency, through faith alone; but the second, beyond faith, also engenders in the knower the sublimely divine likeness of the One known, that likeness being effected precisely through knowledge. Therefore the first manner of birth is observed in some because their will, not yet fully detached from its propensity to the flesh, has yet to be wholly endowed with the Spirit by participation in the divine mysteries that are made known through active endeavor. The inclination to sin does not disappear as long as they will it. For the Spirit does not give birth to an unwilling will, but converts the willing toward deification.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, On the Cosmic Mystery of Christ

