Cardinal Sarah: “Wisdom begins with wonder”

.

“[The West] no longer weeps with gratitude before the Cross; it no longer trembles in amazement before the Blessed Sacrament. I think that men need to be astonished in order to adore, to praise, to thank this God who is so good and so great. Wisdom begins with wonder, Socrates said. The inability to wonder is the sign of a civilization that is dying.”

Cardinal Robert Sarah

.

.

.

.

.

.

.