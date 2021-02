Ephraim the Syrian: “With You, Lord, I will flee”

“With You, Lord, I will flee, that I may gain in You Life in every place. The prison with You is no prison, for in You man goes up into Heaven: the grave with You is no grave, for You are the Resurrection (John. 11:25)!”

St. Ephraim the Syrian

