“thank you, Rush”

“And thank you, Rush, for never losing hope in America. For pointing the way forward. You were both the first of your kind and one of a kind. May the the Lord bless your family and grant you rest in the bosom of your father, Abraham “in a place where there is neither sorrow nor suffering, a place of verdure, where the saints repose”.

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III: a man who did the job he was put on this earth to do and did it well. Thank you, “good and faithful servant.”’

