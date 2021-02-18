Skip to content

“thank you, Rush”

18 February 2021
“And thank you, Rush, for never losing hope in America. For pointing the way forward. You were both the first of your kind and one of a kind. May the the Lord bless your family and grant you rest in the bosom of your father, Abraham “in a place where there is neither sorrow nor suffering, a place of verdure, where the saints repose”.

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III: a man who did the job he was put on this earth to do and did it well.  Thank you, “good and faithful servant.”’  

SOURCE

