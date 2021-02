Dorotheos of Gaza: “keeping of the Commandments”

.

“By the keeping of the Commandments the soul is purified and the mind too is enlightened, and they start functioning as was intended. ‘The command of the Lord gives light and enlightens the eyes’ (Ps. 19:8).”

St. Dorotheos of Gaza, Discourses and Sayings

.

.

.

.

.

.