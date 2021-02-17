Ambrose: “If you offer fasting”

“If you offer fasting with humility and with mercy, your bones, as Isaiah said, shall be fat, and you shall be like a well-watered garden (cf. Isa. 58:11). So, then, your soul shall grow fat and its virtues also by the spiritual richness of fasting, and your fruits shall be multiplied by the fertility of your mind, so that there may be in you the inebriation of soberness, like that cup of which the Prophet says: ‘Your cup which inebriates, how excellent it is’ (Ps. 23:5 LXX)!”

St. Ambrose of Milan

