Thomas Aquinas: “If our opponent believes nothing of divine revelation”

.

“Sacred Scripture, since it has no science above itself, can dispute with one who denies its principles only if the opponent admits some at least of the truths obtained through divine revelation; thus we can argue with heretics from texts in Holy Writ, and against those who deny one article of faith we can argue from another. If our opponent believes nothing of divine revelation, there is no longer any means of proving the articles of faith by reasoning, but only of answering his objections – if he has any – against faith.”

St. Thomas Aquinas, Summa of the Summa edited by Peter Kreeft

.

.

.

.

.

.

.