Fr. Emmanuel Clapsis: “The gospel, as it encounters different cultures”

.

“The different cultures human communities have produced all have the potential to receive the gospel and be transformed by it because God is already active in them through the omnipresence of His Spirit… The gospel, as it encounters different cultures, affirms some elements of them, rejects whatever is incompatible with essential tenets of the coming reign of God, and challenges them to be transformed through development so that they may come closer to God’s intentions for the world. Theology in its role as mediator between faith and culture has the task of assisting the Church in assessing critically the whole process of conversation between gospel and culture, and of developing principles and criteria of authentic inculturation that maintain faithfulness to the Christian tradition.“

Father Emmanuel Clapsis, Archbishop Iakovos Professor of Orthodox Theology

Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, in his book Orthodoxy in Conversation

.

.

.

.

.

.

.