Patriarch Kirill: “the experience of contact with Divine power”

.

“All atheistic work aimed at destroying the faith in our country consisted of rationally, relying supposedly on some scientific achievements, proving that there is no God. The unfortunate propagandists simply did not realize that they were using a completely different method of persuasion than the one through which people come to believe in God. Referring to some scientific achievements, some logical reasoning, atheists tried to convince believers that faith in God is insignificant, because there is no God,” …

“Why didn’t it achieve their goal? Because people’s faith is not based on human knowledge, but on real spiritual experience – the experience of contact with Divine power. And this is not self-hypnosis, because no self-hypnosis could give people the strength to meet torture, death, to stand against the wall to be executed [by a firing squad]. They had to answer the question, “to be or not to be?” If you remain a believer, you will die. If you renounce the faith, you will live. What self-hypnosis could there be? Everything fades into the background, the moment of truth comes, the main moment of human life – and at this main moment people, not through logical proofs, but through real experience of communication with God, declared their faith and did not betray the Lord,”

His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia

Source

.

.

.

.

.

.