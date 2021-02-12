Skip to content

Gregory the Great: “to resist bad men when they contend against us”

12 February 2021
“Now to go up against the enemy is to go with free voice against the powers of this world for the defense of the flock; and to stand in the battle in the day of the Lord is out of love of justice to resist bad men when they contend against us. For, for a shepherd to have feared to say what is right, what else is it but to have turned his back in keeping silence? But surely, if he puts himself in front for the flock, he opposes a wall against the enemy for the house of Israel. Hence again to the sinful people it is said, ‘Your prophets have seen false and foolish things for you: neither did they discover your iniquity, to provoke you to repentance’ (Lam. 2:14).”

St. Gregory the Great

