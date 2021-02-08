“an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans”

In case you were still doubting it, the election was stolen. Time magazine has admitted it. Bragged about it even. Of course it is couched in language suggesting that they are some kind of heros, but what is really being described is the stealing of the election.

“That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.”

Read the whole disgusting story of their treachery here.

