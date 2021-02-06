Skip to content

“If we want back the country we once had …”

6 February 2021
“We lost our country in the universities, as an entire generation was taught grievances, obsessions, and panaceas. They became ideologues. They became commentators. They became elected officials and corporate managers. They howl in the streets, topple statues, elevate criminals to the status of victims, and refuse to prosecute them. They posit a social good, such as justice, and demand it, and have the arrogance to imagine they also possess the wisdom and capacity to bring it about…instantly.

They seek to silence anyone deviating from the party line.

If we want back the country we once had, the country that united its factions, enforced its laws. preserved its principles and traditions, and accomplished great undertakings, we will have to confront the universities before new generations can be so corrupted.”

Sheldon Bart, in The American Thinker

More here.

Politics/Current events
