Ivan Ilyin: “he who does not resist evil at all”

“In fact, what would “non-resistance” mean, in the sense of absence of any resistance? This would mean accepting evil: letting it in and giving it freedom, scope and power. If under these conditions the uprising of evil occurred, an non-resistance continued, it would mean subordination to it, a surrender of the self to it, participation in it, and finally, turning oneself into its instrument, into its body, into its cesspool, its plaything, and an absorbed element thereof. It would be a voluntary self corruption and self infection at the start, and the active spread of infection among other people and their involvement in its coordination by the end. But he who does not resist evil at all, who refrains from denouncing it or giving it reprimand, even though quite internally focused and silent (if that was possible!), is already engaged in internal resistance fraught with practical conclusions and tensions, struggle and opposition. Moreover, for however long there is a dislike in the soul or at least a vague disgust, then the person still resists: he perhaps does not rise up in any way, but he is still divided, he fights within himself, and as a result, the very acceptance of evil fails him; even while completely passive externally, he resists evil internally, condemns it, is indignant, exposes it before himself, does not succumb to its fears and temptations, and even succumbing in part, reproaches himself for it, gathers with the spirit, resents himself, turns away from it, and is purified in repentance, even when drowning, he resists and does not sink. But this is why the total absence of all resistance, both external and internal, requires that condemnation to be stopped, so that censure will cease, so that approval of evil will prevail. So that the non-resistor of evil sooner or later arrives at the need to assure himself that evil is not so bad and that it is not so definitely evil, that it has some positive features, and there are many of them, that they may even predominate. And only insofar as he manages to talk himself out of voicing his healthy disgust and the assurances of black and white, does he extinguish the remnants of resistance and self realization. And when aversion subsides and evil is no longer experienced as evil, the acceptance imperceptibly becomes total: the soul begins to believe that black is white, adapts to match, becomes black itself, and finds that it approves and enjoys and, of course, this gives evil great pleasure.”

Ivan Alexandrovich Ilyin, On Resistance To Evil By Force

