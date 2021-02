John Chrysostom: “stormy billows vex the soul of the priest”

“I know how weak and puny my soul is. I know the magnitude of this ministry and the great difficulty of the work. More stormy billows vex the soul of the priest than the gales that trouble the sea.”

“For all who surround him are ready to smite and overthrow him, not only his enemies and foes, but many of those who pretend to love him.”

St. John Chrysostom, On the Priesthood

