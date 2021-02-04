Irenaeus of Lyons: “to offer a sacrifice merely to outward appearance”

“… if anyone shall endeavor to offer a sacrifice merely to outward appearance, unexceptionally, in due order, and according to appointment, while in his soul he does not assign to his neighbor that fellowship with him which is right and proper, nor is under fear of God;- he who thus cherishes secret sin does not deceive God by that sacrifice which is offered correctly as to outward appearance; nor will such an oblation profit him anything, but only the giving up of that evil which has been conceived within him, so that sin may not the more, by means of the hypocritical action, render him the destroyer of himself. Wherefore did the Lord declare: “Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites, for you are like whitewashed sepulchres. For it appears beautiful outside, but within it is full of dead men’s bones, and all uncleanness; even so you also appear righteous to men, but within you are full of wickedness and hypocrisy” (Mt. 23:27-28). For while they were thought to offer correctly so far as outward appearance went, they had in themselves jealousy like Cain’s; therefore they slew the Just One…”

St. Irenaeus of Lyons

