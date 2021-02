Kierkegaard: “the greatest thing each person can do”

.

“…the greatest thing each person can do is to give himself to God utterly and unconditionally – weaknesses, fears, and all. For God loves obedience more than good intentions or second-best offerings, which are all too often made under the guise of weakness.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

.

.

.

.

.

.

.