Nikitas Stithatos: “the Trinity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit”

“Since God, as sovereign King of all, is primordial Intellect, He possesses within Himself His Logos and His Spirit, coessential and coeternal with Him. He is never without the Logos and the Spirit because the divine nature is one and indivisible; nor is He to be confused with Them, for the three hypostases in God are distinct and unconfusable. Hence in naturally begetting the Logos from His essence, the Father is not severed from Him, since He is Himself indivisible. The coeternal Logos, not severed from His Begetter possesses the Spirit, who proceeds eternally from the Father (cf. Jn. 15:26) and shares with the Logos the same unoriginate nature. For the nature of both Logos and Spirit is one and undivided, even though by virtue of the distinction of hypostases the one God is divided into persons and is glorified as the Trinity of Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Yet the persons, since They constitute one nature and one God, are never separated from the coeternal essence and nature.”

Nikitas Stithatos, The Philokalia

