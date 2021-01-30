Gregory Palamas: “citizenship in heaven while still living on earth

.

“… hear the Lord saying to each of us, as to the paralyzed man, ‘Arise, take up your bed, and go to your house’ (Mt. 9:6). Strengthened by the grace and power of Holy Baptism within us, we become vigorous and active in virtue, and bring into subjection our mental and physical capabilities and those material things which ought to be subservient to them, but which formerly overpowered us. We then go wherever pleases God and ourselves and, as far as we can, move to our real home, the eternal heavenly mansions. Those who see us ordering our lives in this godly way, marvel and glorify God, Who has given such power and authority to those who believe in Him (cf. Mt. 9:8), that they have their citizenship in heaven while still living on earth.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

