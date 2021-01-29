Theophylact of Bulgaria: “when the Antichrist will come, there will be a great increase of wicked and perverted fleshly passions”

“When he [Our Lord Jesus Christ] was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him privately, saying, ‘Tell us, when will this be, and what will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?’ … [And He said]: For as the days of Noah were, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day Noah entered the ark, and they knew nothing until the flood came and swept them all away, so too will be the coming of the Son of Man.” (Matthew 24: 3; 24: 37-39).

2015 Gay Pride celebration in Tel Aviv

This from Saint Theophylact of Bulgaria regarding the passage of Scripture above:

“These examples of all those people of the time just before the great flood and those of Sodom and Gomorrah, show that when the Antichrist will come, there will be a great increase of wicked and perverted fleshly passions amongst the people, they will become debauched and give themselves to the lawless endearments, just as the giants in the days of Noah (Genesis 6: 4). Which is what the apostle also said, indeed, that in the last days people will be lovers of caress rather than lovers of God (2 Timothy 2)”

The World Before The Flood, by William Etty

“Just as it was in the days of Noah, so too it will be in the days of the Son of Man. They were eating and drinking, and marrying and being given in marriage, until the day Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed all of them. Likewise, just as it was in the days of Lot: they were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building, but on the day that Lot left Sodom, it rained fire and sulphur from heaven and destroyed all of them —it will be like that on the day that the Son of Man is revealed.” (Luke 17: 26-30).

2017 Gay Pride celebration in Washington D.C.

Sodom and Gomorrah, by John Martin

