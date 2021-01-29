Gregory of Sinai: “If our human nature is not kept pure or else restored …”

“If our human nature is not kept pure or else restored to its original purity by the Holy Spirit, it cannot become one body and one spirit in Christ, either in this life or in the harmonious order of the life to come. For the all-embracing and unifying power of the Spirit does not complete the new garment of grace by sewing on to it a patch taken from the old garment of the passions (cf. Mt. 9:16).”

St. Gregory of Sinai, The Philokalia

