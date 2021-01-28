Leo the Great: “predicted by such sure oracles”

.

“Now no longer are we led to believe by signs and types, but being confirmed by the gospel story we worship that which we believe to have been done; the prophetic lore assisting our knowledge, so that we have no manner of doubt about that which we know to have been predicted by such sure oracles. For hence it is that the Lord says to Abraham: ‘In your seed shall all nations be blessed’ (Gen. 22:18): hence David, in the spirit of prophecy, sings, saying: ‘The Lord swore truth to David, and He shall not frustrate it: of the fruit of your loins will I set upon your seat’ (Ps. 31:14); hence the Lord again says through Isaiah: ‘Behold a virgin shall conceive in her womb, and shall bear a Son, and His Name shall be called Emmanuel, which is interpreted, God with us’ (Isa. 7:14), and again, ‘a rod shall come forth from the root of Jesse, and a flower shall arise from his root’ (Isa. 11:1). In which rod, no doubt the blessed Virgin Mary is predicted, who sprang from the stock of Jesse and David, and fecundated by the Holy Spirit, brought forth a new flower of human flesh, becoming a virgin-mother.”

St. Leo the Great

.

.

.

.

.

.

.